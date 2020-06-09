Marquette City Commission approves resolution in support of racial justice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – During Monday evening’s meeting, the Marquette City Commission voted unanimously to pass a resolution in support of racial justice.

The Marquette City Commission “reaffirms its commitment to the enforcement of the non- discrimination ordinance and states its opposition to systemic racism affecting people of color in this and every other community in the United States of America.”

The resolution follows the death of George Floyd in Minnesota which sparked protests across the country, including in Marquette and in other parts of the Upper Peninsula.

Below is the full resolution signed by the commissioners. Photo courtesy of Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith.