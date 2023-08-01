MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – During Monday night’s Marquette City Commission meeting, multiple land development projects were up for consideration. One was approved, the other is still in the homework phase of consideration.

The full commission voted unanimously to approve the development of “The Bluffs”, an 8-unit condominium complex planned for Forestville Basin Trail. The approval comes after the Marquette City planning commission recommended approval, on the condition that all roads, utilities, and infrastructure would remain private, and not fall under the responsibility of the city. Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs explains the conditional approval.

“An important part of this, of going through this kind of site approval process was really addressing that private roads. So typically or sometimes not typically, but sometimes what you can see are these private roads ended up in the city’s ownership or on their maintenance, because it wasn’t properly documented. And this process requires that to be documented included in some of those things like the master deed, and some of those other condo Lewis condominium, legal documents.”

Also on the agenda was a report on the old Cliffs-Dow facility in north Marquette, and the feasibility of a land swap that would trade the Cliffs Dow property for the existing Jacobetti Veterans home, allowing the new veterans home to be built on the Cliffs-Dow site. Both sites are believed to be contaminated, and cleanup efforts would be likely on both.

