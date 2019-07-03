Marquette City Commission Candidate Forum

A Candidate Forum for the Marquette City Commission will be held on Wednesday, July 17th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Marquette City Commission Chambers at the Marquette City Hall.

The nine candidates running for the two open seats on the Marquette City Commission have been invited: Evan Bonsall, Margaret Brumm, Barrett Engle, Sally R. Davis, Andrew Lorinser, Jermey Ottaway, Mike Plourde, Nina van den Ende, and Cody Mayer as a write-in candidate.



Marquette City voters will have the opportunity to vote for their top two choices for the Marquette City Commission at the primary election on August 6th. The four candidates who receive the most votes will advance to the general election on November 5th.



The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Michigan, Marquette County Member-At-Large State Unit. The forum will include opening statements, audience questions, and closing statements.

The moderator for the evening will be a League member. The public is invited to attend the forum.

Written audience questions will be collected and, as time allows, asked by the moderator during the forum. The forum will be live-streamed to the local League Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LWVMIMarquetteCounty/ and will be videotaped and posted on the League web page http://lwvdeltacounty.org and on the City’s elections web page www.marquettemi.gov/elections.



The League of Women Voters also provides a free, non-partisan, online voter guide at www.Vote411.org to assist Marquette County voters in making informed decisions when voting.



At Vote411.org, Marquette County voters can view their ballot, read and compare candidate responses to questions on relevant issues and see the language for their local proposals. Vote411.org also helps voters find their polling place and read tips about voting in Michigan.

The primary election is August 6th with the polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues, and

influences public policy through education and advocacy.

The League never supports or opposes political parties or candidates. The local League welcomes new members. Membership is open to anyone who is 16 years of age or older.

For more information contact Darlene T. Allen at 906-225-9103 or visit the website http://lwvdeltacounty.org.