Marquette City Commission candidate results

MARQUETTE — The unofficial final results are in for the Marquette City Commission candidates.
Eight official candidates were running with one candidate running as a write-in candidate. Here are the final results:
- Evan Bonsall — 1,631 votes
- Andrew Lorinser — 885 votes
- Sally R. Davis — 753 votes
- Margaret Brumm — 520 votes
- Nina van den Ende — 514 votes
- Mike Plourde — 302 votes
- Jermey Ottaway — 194 votes
- Barrett Engle — 93 votes
Evan Bonsall, Andrew Lorinser, Sally R. Davis, and Margaret Brumm will now go on to the general election in November. From there, voters will decide on the final 2 candidates to fill the open commission seats.