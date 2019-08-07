Marquette City Commission candidate results

MARQUETTE — The unofficial final results are in for the Marquette City Commission candidates.

Eight official candidates were running with one candidate running as a write-in candidate. Here are the final results:

Evan Bonsall — 1,631 votes

Andrew Lorinser — 885 votes

Sally R. Davis — 753 votes

Margaret Brumm — 520 votes

Nina van den Ende — 514 votes

Mike Plourde — 302 votes

Jermey Ottaway — 194 votes

Barrett Engle — 93 votes

Evan Bonsall, Andrew Lorinser, Sally R. Davis, and Margaret Brumm will now go on to the general election in November. From there, voters will decide on the final 2 candidates to fill the open commission seats.