Marquette City Commission candidates ready to move on to general election

On Tuesday night, results were announced for the Marquette City Commission primary election. Eight candidates, plus one write-in, were narrowed down to four.

Evan Bonsall, Andrew Lorinser, Sally R. Davis, and Nina van den Ende are the four elected candidates that will move on to the general election in November. There, only two will be elected to fill open commission seats.

Local 3’s Korinne Griffith has been closely covering the city commission race. On Wednesday, August 7, the day after elections, Korinne spoke with each of the candidates to hear their reactions.

Candidates are listed in the order of the election results.

Evan Bonsall, Marquette City Commission candidate

Evan Bonsall is now the youngest candidate in the race for a city commission seat. As a graduate of Harvard University and with his political experience, he says he hopes he can make a difference in Marquette.

“It’s a very pleasant surprise,” says Evan Bonsall of the results, “I’m just honored to have had the support of so many people here in Marquette.”

One of the major platforms Evan is running on is creating affordable housing in Marquette.

“It’s becoming increasingly more difficult for young people and working-class people to buy a house in Marquette. It’s becoming difficult for people of all ages and income levels to find rental apartments that they can afford,” says Evan.

Evan suggests creating a committee with members from the city commission, the planning commission, and locals to create policy recommendations for affordable housing in Marquette.

“Watch out for me and many of my volunteers going around, knocking on your door at some point,” adds Evan, “It’s not only a good way for us to get the word out about our campaign but it’s also a great way for me to learn about the issues that are affecting people here in Marquette.”

Andrew Lorinser, Marquette City Commission candidate

Andrew Lorinser is a 30-year resident of Marquette. He believes his campaign slogan, “For the Love of Marquette”, exemplifies his passion for the city.

“It’s super surreal; surreal to see yourself on the ballot alone but then to come out as a winner, we’re very grateful, ecstatic,” says Andrew.

When asked for one major issue he would work for if elected to the commission, Andrew says he can’t pick just one.

“I’m passionate about a lot of things. I want affordable housing, I want shoreline trail protection, responsible development and community benefit agreements for development projects to make sure that they benefit the community,” says Andrew.

He also called on local leadership to help the residents of the Pine Ridge Apartment fire in Marquette.

“It’s important that these residents, 140 displaced residents, feel comfortable, that they have some proper communication, and if they can think of anything to make their time a little more comfortable for the residents, I think that would go a long way,” he adds.

When asked about his campaign thus far Andrew says, “We have a robust door knocking plan. We do a lot on social media but that doesn’t win elections. You really have to be embedded in the community and that’s something that I want not only to take from the campaign but into leadership roles too. I want to make sure that we really have the pulse of this community.”

Sally Davis, Marquette City Commission candidate

Sally R. Davis has spent more than 35 years volunteering and working in the Marquette community. She was also co-owner of the Campus Pharmacy for 19 years with her husband, Dave Campana. Sally says her years of experience make her a smart choice for the commission.

“I’m very pleased to be moving forward and having my name on the ballot for the November election,” Sally begins.

Sally says that proper budgeting is an important component while serving on the Marquette City Commission and that she is prepared to make those tough decisions.

“The most important thing for the city at the moment is the constraints on the budget with the tax tribunals and the increasing costs of various things,” explains Sally, “It’s very important to have people on the commission who have the experience of making difficult decisions and fresh perspectives and that freshness comes every year as the commission turns over.”

Sally says experience is also important when serving on the commission.

“It has a lot to do with experience and the mindset,” she adds.

She previously served as President of the Rotary Club of Marquette and is still involved with Rotary at the district level.

“I didn’t run an aggressive campaign and I feel the results showed that the voters recognized my years of dedication to the community and my proven leadership in both my work environment and my volunteer activities,” Sally explains.

Sally told Local 3 that, ahead of the general election, she plans to ramp up her campaigning.

Nina van den Ende, Marquette City Commission candidate

Nina van den Ende has lived in Marquette her entire life, graduating from Marquette Senior High School and Northern Michigan University. She is now a Nurse Practitioner at the Jacobetti Home for Veterans. Nina says her roots in the city pushed her to run for the commission.

“I’ve been on a committee for the city since 2015, so I have been involved in city work for the last four years. So I had been thinking about it for a while,” explains Nina.

Nina says the most important issue to her is lakefront development.

“Whatever is important to the community is important to me and right now that seems to be lakefront development and how that’s going to be done,” she says.

Nina also says she also believes affordable housing is an issue for many residents of Marquette.

“I’ve been a nurse all my life and by doing that I’m dedicated to helping people,” adds Nina, “I know I have a lot of work to do, but I’m ready and excited to do it.”

Nina says she has a supportive group of friends and volunteers who will help her put out signs and start knocking on doors ahead of the general election in November.

Margaret Brumm, Marquette City Commission write-in candidate

Due to a human error at the Marquette County Clerk’s Office, incomplete results were sent prematurely that stated Margaret Brumm was the fourth candidate moving on to the general election. The results were corrected with Nina van den Ende as the fourth candidate.

Margaret spoke with Korinne Griffith on the phone about her plans moving forward.

“I went from having a bunch of congratulations to a bunch of people saying ‘what the heck happened’ to a bunch of people saying ‘what are you going to do?’,” explains Margaret.

The original results showed Margaret ahead of Nina by just six votes, Margaret says she expected Nina to request a recount. Once the correct results were released, Nina led Marquette by 21 votes.

“In these circumstances, since there’s only 21 votes different between me and Nina, I have made an appointment with the county clerk’s office for 10:30 Monday morning so I can request a recount,” says Margaret. “I’m not requesting a recount due to sour grapes, I’m requesting a recount because it’s prudent to do so when human error has already been introduced into the process.”

Margaret tells Local 3 that she will continue her campaign for city commission as a write-in candidate.

“I’m the only candidate for office who routinely attends all of the meetings. The commission sessions, the work sessions, and I do my homework in advance of the meeting because I think you have to show that level of commitment in order to convince voters that you really do deserve their vote,” explains Margaret.

There will be an option on the November ballot to write-in a candidate. This will count as one of your two votes for the Marquette City Commission.