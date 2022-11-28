MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The Marquette City Commission held its regular meeting Monday night at Marquette City Hall. Among the topics covered at the meeting was the approval of funds to purchase a used fire truck, the approval of funds for cloud-based storage of police body cam footage and the approval of a 2% wage increase for the Department of Public Works and Utility Employees.

The meeting ended with a proclamation from the Marquette Zonta Club, recognizing 16 days of awareness of violence toward women. Zonta member, Sue Madden says this is the second year in a row that the city has supported their efforts.

“To bring awareness to the cause when you think about human trafficking and that one in three women have been abused worldwide,” said Madden. “You know that it’s an issue, and so to bring awareness of it, we placed lanterns around the city and that in this proclamation the city has gotten on board with us. Last year as well as this year.”

The newly installed mayor, Cody Mayer also put out a plea to the public, asking for volunteers to fill the many vacancies on various city committees.