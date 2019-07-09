Marquette City Commission meets

The Marquette City Commission met tonight and addressed a couple of issues.

One of the projects that came up was the public pier that would be built next to the Ore Dock where old pilings are currently located. Board members voted to approve a change order to a contract with GEI Consultants of Marquette to include final design and construction oversight.



The project could start as soon as September.

Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli says, “Right now we’re dependent on the permitting process through the (U.S.) Army Corps of Engineers in the State of Michigan. We’re hoping to have that done here soon but it’s not our decision to make.”

The Marquette City Commission also approved a measure that directs the city manager to prepare a contract with Semco Energy to build a new, natural gas operations station at 1901 Division Street.