Marquette City Commission votes to allow recreational marijuana dispenseries

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Tuesday evening, Marquette City Commission voted to pass the marijuana ordinance, which will allow recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city.

The vote was close with a 4-3. Commissioners Jenn Hill, Jenna Smith, Paul Schloegel, and Mayor Pro Tempore were in favor of the ordinance. Mayor Fred Stonehouse, Commissioners Pete Frazier, and Dave Campana were not.

One of the topics of discussion was where dispensaries can and cannot be located. The buffer zones will include areas near schools, substance abuse facilities, and churches.

Mayor Pro Tempore Sarah Reynolds said she has had a positive reaction from city residents since the meeting last night. She also believes that the passing of the marijuana ordinance will economically benefit the city, while also potential increases in tourism.

“I think as a city that the residents want it. 62% of the residents voted in the city of Marquette to allow marijuana to begin with. So, I think we are doing exactly what the city wants. I think also it’s going to be an economic just upside to the city of Marquette,” said Reynolds.

Now that the City Commission passed the ordinance, the next step is for the Planning Commission to determine the specifics of the buffer zones.

The application process for the city is still in its developing stages. However, the State of Michigan will start allowing applications for recreational marijuana dispensaries on Nov. 1st. Once approved by the state, you will be put through the City of Marquette’s application process starting March 1st of next year.

You must be 21 to buy recreational marijuana.

