Marquette City Government provides grocery store guide.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In order to help people in the Marquette area get access to food and supplies, they created a guide on Friday. They added that times and information are in a constant state of change. This post at least puts options out there for people.

One very important note from the release is the following statement:

“Please remember to be kind to our grocery store employees, they too are on the front lines and are doing their best to serve us.” City of Marquette Municipal Government

TADYCH’S ECONOFOODS

https://www.tadychseconofoods.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TadychsEconoFoodsMarquette/

Store Hours

24/7

MARQUETTE FOOD CO-OP

shop.marquettefood.coop

https://www.facebook.com/MarquetteFoodCoop/

Store Hours

Daily 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Special Services

– Online Shopping: shop.marquettefood.coop

– Curbside: Choose “Curbside” as your receiving method when placing your order. Call them(906-225-0671 x718) before you leave home with an ETA or once you arrive, park in the designated spot (in the main lot on the right side along the building), and they will bring your groceries to your car. Curbside pickup orders must be paid for in advance online (credit/debit or PayPal) or by check. No cash will be accepted. For the safety of employees, please do not bring along any pets.

– Not accepting bottle/can returns

FARMER Q’S MARKET

www.farmerq.com

https://www.facebook.com/Farmer-Qs-Market-213991671957559/

Store Hours

Monday- Saturday 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

SUPER ONE FOODS

http://www.superonefoods.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SuperOneGrocery

Store Hours

Daily 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Special Services:

– Asking the first hour of service be the shopping hour for the elderly, immunocompromised, healthcare staff, and first responders.

MEIJER

https://www.meijer.com/shop/en/store/302

https://www.facebook.com/meijer/

Store Hours

Daily 8am to 10pm*

*As of Friday, March 20 all Meijer stores have suspended their 24-hour a day hours to allow workers to restock and clean the store and to rest!

Special Services

– Seniors and High Risk Individuals Hours: Tuesdays and Thursday 7 a.m.- 8 a.m.

– Healthcare Professional and First Responders Hours: Mondays and Wednesday 7 a.m.- 8 a.m.

– Online Shopping: https://www.meijer.com/services/curbside.html

– Home Delivery: https://www.meijer.com/…/more-ways-to-me…/home-delivery.html

– Gas: Remains 24-hours for pay at the pump

WALMART

https://www.walmart.com/store/2079/marquette-mi…

https://www.facebook.com/Walmart2079/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARBGPltLpfJhJuqOCL9lnybs6RAZex6_y4MQAgVQqY8mW3r2OsULMitOZnDwx0WM3Clis7htuq8h6bB5

Store Hours

7 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Special Services

– From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. The Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

– Online and Curbside Shopping: https://grocery.walmart.com/