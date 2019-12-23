Marquette City Police Dept. and County Sheriff’s Office raise money for Salvation Army

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

Picture courtesy of Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette City Police Department had a bit of friendly competition on Friday, Dec. 20.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt and his opponents Police Chief Blake Rieboldt and Patrol Captain Mike Laurila stood outside Walmart ringing bells for the Salvation Army.

While it may have been a competition, Chief of Police Blake Rieboldt said it was a great way to give back.

“We really received a lot of compliments and a lot of support from everybody. So we really would like to thank everybody that took time out of their day to stop and donate from the bottom of our hearts. [The Salvation Army] does a lot for the community behind the scenes. It helps in emergencies. So we really felt that it was a great opportunity to help them out,” said Rieboldt.

In three hours, an estimated $750 was raised by the MPD and about $940 for the Sheriff’s Office. The grand total of money raised was $1,715.85.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Lakestate Industries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakestate Industries"

Precious Metals 12-20-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 12-20-2019"

Stocks 12-20-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 12-20-2019"

Meet Harv the Advocate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Harv the Advocate"

Santa is here

Thumbnail for the video titled "Santa is here"

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign"