Marquette City Police Dept. and County Sheriff’s Office raise money for Salvation Army

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette City Police Department had a bit of friendly competition on Friday, Dec. 20.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt and his opponents Police Chief Blake Rieboldt and Patrol Captain Mike Laurila stood outside Walmart ringing bells for the Salvation Army.

While it may have been a competition, Chief of Police Blake Rieboldt said it was a great way to give back.

“We really received a lot of compliments and a lot of support from everybody. So we really would like to thank everybody that took time out of their day to stop and donate from the bottom of our hearts. [The Salvation Army] does a lot for the community behind the scenes. It helps in emergencies. So we really felt that it was a great opportunity to help them out,” said Rieboldt.

In three hours, an estimated $750 was raised by the MPD and about $940 for the Sheriff’s Office. The grand total of money raised was $1,715.85.