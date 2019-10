MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Halloween is on Thursday which means many children throughout the Upper Peninsula will be going door-to-door for trick-or-treating.

In Marquette, the hours are 4:00 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Officer Nate Dawson spoke with local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on what children and parents should know before celebrating.

Click here for more tips from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.