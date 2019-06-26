Marquette City Police reminder on fireworks ordinance

MARQUETTE– Many people use fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July. But cities across the U.P. have rules people need to follow.

The City of Marquette recently adopted an ordinance similar to the state’s law.

“Fireworks may now only be used on private property,” said Capt. Mike Laurila, Marquette City Police. “Obviously cannot be used under the influence of alcohol. Cannot be used by minors. The dates now are June 29 through July 5 and the times for the use of fireworks is 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Fines for violating fireworks ordinances can vary up to $1,000.

Each city has different laws. Marquette City Police say they have extra copies of theirs that people can either pick up or look up online.