MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN)-- If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, there are angels ready to help you. Not the kind with wings and halo, but people volunteering their time at the state police post in Negaunee who will take you to get the support you need. But there is a need in the angel program for people to give their time when others need it the most.

"They would say that they want to participate," said Tpr. Stacey Rasanen. "They are not under arrest and if they do have any drugs or paraphernalia on them we'll take that, get rid of that. They are checked to make sure that they don't have any warrants out for their arrest and then if we find that they do have warrants we're going to try to take care of those warrants."