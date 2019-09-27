Marquette Community says goodbye to local taco truck

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- It’s a dark and gloomy day in Marquette, almost as if mother nature knows it’s Dia de los Tacos’ final day of business.

100 days ago, Mike Walker, the owner of Dia de los Tacos, announced he was closing the beloved taco truck. Dia de los Tacos had its final lunch session at the University BP on Third Street, and the final dinner session tonight at Blackrocks Brewery.

Derek Hall, a spokesperson for NMU, and a fellow taco lover created a Taco Support Group for the truck’s last day of business. Derek and Mike created a friendship five years ago, all through the love of pulled pork and queso fresco.

Derek says today is an emotional time for him, as well as the Marquette community.

“We have a support group, that’s mostly for me because it’s an emotional situation. You know, my wife would agree with that, so. It’s just an amazing day, Mike’s been a great part of the community, it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a good run,” said Hall.

A thank you card for Mike was set up for the community to sign, and send him his best wishes. Dia de los Tacos was recognized by mobile-cuisine dot com as one of the top taco trucks in the nation 2 years running.

Local 3 reached out to Mike to ask him about his experience over the years. He said, “Honestly, I just want to say thank you. Making food for a person can be an intimate experience, and I’ve been honored to be able to do so for so many people. I can’t say enough times how grateful I am to have had our food so excitedly embraced by so many people. Thank you for letting me feed you these last six years. I hope to see you at Snowbound!”

Congratulations Mike on your six years of success!