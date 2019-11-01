Marquette County Bells for Hospice remembers those who passed under hospice care

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- U.P. Home Health & Hospice and Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice kicked off National Hospice and Palliative Care Month with their Marquette County Bells for Hospice event on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Marquette Commons.

Hospice family members, staff, and volunteers held a fifteen-minute ceremony ringing bells in honor and remembrance of those who have passed away under hospice care and acknowledges respect for their families.

The ringing of the bells was in conjunction with the National Bells for Hospice event.

Jennifer Voegtline, the CEO of Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice, said this event brings families and the community together.

“I think this is a way that our whole community can hear this event, even if they’re not physically standing here. I think [the bells] symbolizes remembrance and hope. There’s that emotional connection to the bells with remembering family members who have passed.”

The event also recognized that hospice isn’t about dying, it’s about living your best, most comfortable life.

“We want to bring awareness to the community that there is hospice available that it’s very important to get into hospice care when you get a life-limiting diagnosis,” said Jennie Garrett-Bureau, executive director of U.P. Home Health & Hospice.

The bells were provided and played in collaboration by Superior Handbells, Messiah Lutheran Church, and First Presbyterian Church.