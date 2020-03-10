Marquette County Clerk explains voter turnout and voter concerns

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma says that there has been a steady amount of voters coming in and out throughout the day within the county to vote in Tuesday’s Presidential Primary.

Talsma says throughout the day she’s received numerous calls from voters regarding questions on whether or not they are registered, where their polling location is and concerns on presidential candidates who are still on the ballot but have dropped out of the race.

“They were surprised to see the amount of candidates still on the ballot even though some have fallen off the ballot,” said Talsma. “That is frustrating to many so definitely do your homework.”

In Marquette County besides the presidential primary there is also one other issue on the ballot for some voters and that is regarding the Gwinn Area Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage.