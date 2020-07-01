Marquette County Community Baby Shower, July 13 and drive-thru style

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 25th annual Marquette County Community Baby Shower was postponed in April. Now it will be held on Monday, July 13 at NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming.

This year will be a little different as a ‘drive-thru’ style where pregnant or moms of babies under six months old can drive in the parking lot with their trunks open to receive needed supplies and resources.

Barbie Dupras spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on how the event will work this year.

People do need to pre-registrar by calling Barbie at 228-6522 x 253.