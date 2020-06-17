Marquette County Community Resource Fair to provide citizens with local services, essential items

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula Health Plan and Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions is hosting the second annual Marquette County Community Resource Fair “Express Style.

It will take place Friday, June 19 from noon to 12 p.m. outside Lakeview Arena. Due to the pandemic, the event will be an outdoor drive-thru format.

The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Truck will be there handing out food boxes, and UPHP will hand out bags with essentials items and information about health and social services available in the community.

Attendees are asked to get in line for the event by entering into the Berry Events Center parking lot via Fair Avenue/Third Street entrance. Traffic will flow through the Berry parking lot, across Pine Street, and then behind Lakeview Arena where the food truck will be parked and resource bags will be distributed. Attendees should also exit the arena parking lot onto Fair Avenue.

Although the drive-through method is preferred, individuals without vehicles will be allowed to walk through the event, following social distancing guidelines of maintaining a six-foot distance from others. Masks are strongly encouraged.

For community-based and health care organizations interested in participating this year, UPHP is accepting informational handouts and donations for the event. Interested organizations can fill out the registration information at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/65QCJY9.

The event is free to the public, and registration is not required.