MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Crop Walk is back for its 50th year on October 6, 2019.

The walk will take place at the Marquette Hope Connection Center located at 927 W. Fair Avenue in Marquette. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and the walk begins at 2:00 p.m.

Walkers are encouraged to collect donations. A goal of 100 walkers and $12,000 has been set.

25% of donations will stay local by going to St. Vincent de Paul and the NMU Food Bank.

For any questions or further information, contact Crystal Swanson at (906)225-0595 or by email to crystaljswanson@yahoo.com, or visit the Marquette Crop Hunger Walk website at www.crophungerwalk.org/marquettemi.