Marquette County Health Dept. to offer free COVID testing at Berry Events Center

In this April 20, 2020 photo, Catherine Hopkins, Director of Community Outreach and School Health at St. Joseph’s Hospital, right, performs a test on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. New York’s plan for taming the coronavirus hinges on taking a time-tested practice to an extraordinary level: hiring an “army” of people to try to trace everyone who might be infected. It’s part of a common approach to controlling infectious diseases — testing, tracing contacts and isolating those infected. But the scope is staggering even for a public health system that used the technique to combat AIDS and tuberculosis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department and the Michigan National Guard are collaborating together to offer free community wide testing for COVID-19.

Anyone wishing to be tested is welcome.

Drive up testing will be offered at Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center parking lot located at 1401 Presque Isle Ave. in Marquette.

Testing will be offered on the following dates:

Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 14 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Anyone 18 years and older can be tested and no prior doctor visit is necessary. Testing is free of charge. Participants must bring a driver’s license or a photo I.D. to register.