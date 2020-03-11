Marquette County Man could face life in prison, convicted of sex with a child

News
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Daniel Miller, a 19-year-old from Marquette County could face a life sentence in jail after being convicted on 10 criminal counts related to Sexual Conduct With a Child.

According to Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew J. Wiese, Miller was convicted on Wednesday of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, victim under the age of 13, defendant age 17 or older, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and three counts of accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

The trial-by-jury took three days in the 25th Circuit Court. Judge Roy D. Gotham was assigned to the trial through the State Court Administrators Office.

Miller will be sentenced at later date by Judge Gotham. He faces a maximum of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of twenty-five years for each of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. The second-degree charges carries a maximum of fifteen years each. Miller also faces sentencing for charges of accosting, each of which carries a four year maximum sentence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Upper Peninsula Beekeeping Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upper Peninsula Beekeeping Conference"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/11/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Baraga, L'anse survive regional quarterfinal round

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Baraga, L'anse survive regional quarterfinal round"

New breast cancer procedure

Thumbnail for the video titled "New breast cancer procedure"

Michigan voter turn out showed promise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan voter turn out showed promise"

LIVE: Gwinn schools sinking fund on ballot for third time

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIVE: Gwinn schools sinking fund on ballot for third time"