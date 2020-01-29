Marquette County officials respond to Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday, Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese and Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt released a joint statement, announcing their position on the Marquette County Second Amendment Resolution.

In the release it states a group of interested citizens has requested Marquette County formally become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. The group also asked Sheriff Zyburt and Mr. Wiese to publicly announce they would no enforce any “unconstitutional firearms law.”

Mr. Wiese responded, “If a new law is passed in Michigan it is presumed to be valid unless it is overturned by the courts as being unconstitutional. If challenged, the implementation of the law would likely be stayed by the courts until a final ruling is made. It is legally not appropriate for a prosecutor to give a declaratory decision on unknown future scenarios. As the prosecuting attorney I make decisions on whether or not the facts of a case, as established by a law enforcement investigation, support the authorization of criminal charges.”

Sheriff Zyburt added, “what this means is that we can’t make a promise or pledge that is not enforceable. However, we both support all of the firearms rights that the citizens of Marquette County are guaranteed by the Second Amendment.”

Mr. Wiese went on to say, “Both the Sheriff and I personally own firearms, we are both hunters, sportsmen and we support the responsible ownership and use of guns, including for self-defense. What we cannot do is take a pledge that we will try and interpret future laws that may be perceived by some as unconstitutional infringement upon our Second Amendment rights.”

Both Sheriff Zyburt and Mr. Wiese have agreed, after meeting with a representative of the Second Amendment Sanctuary County group, to listen to their concerns.

You can read the full statement and release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office below.

You can read more about a similar proposal made earlier this month by reading the story in this link.