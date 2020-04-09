Marquette County residents having trouble connecting with 911

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Post of Michigan State Police alerted the public Thursday of an issue with 911 service.

Accocording to State Police, Marquette County Central Dispatch experienced intermittent issues with 911 service. They described how some callers are getting a busy signal when dialing 911.

If you are having an emergency and need to contact 911, you can call 906-475-9912.

State Police have not provided information as to what caused the disruption of service. Their technicians are working to diagnose and repair the issue.

We will update this story once service has been restored.

