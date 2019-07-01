Marquette County Road 492 lanes to close for US-41/M-28 Marquette Township project

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP– Marquette County Road 492 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection with US-41/M-28 for watermain work tonight, July 1, and possibly Tuesday night, July 2.

The work, to replace a water main on the north side of the highway directly across from Walmart Drive, will begin at 7 p.m. each evening and end no later than 6 a.m. the following morning.

Work is planned to begin tonight and will resume Tuesday night if necessary.

Additional information on the project can be found here.