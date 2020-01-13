Marquette County Sheriff discusses being safe while doing winter activities and Smart911

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt stopped by for a monthly update.

One important topic Zyburt covered was being safe during winter outdoor activities. Some tips he offered include:

-Be aware of the weather forecast

-Don’t hike, snowmobile, or cross country ski in winter storms

-Go with a companion or let people know where you are going

-Dress appropriately

-Bring a cellphone and external charger

-Bring a map, compass or GPS device

-Carry a fire starter kit with you

-Know the signs of hypothermia

-Use common sense

Another topic Sheriff Zyburt touched on was Smart911. This allows people to create a free safety profile for their household that includes any information they want 9-1-1 and first responders to have in the event of an emergency.

For more information on Smart911, click here.