Marquette County Sheriff discusses being safe while doing winter activities and Smart911

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt stopped by for a monthly update.
One important topic Zyburt covered was being safe during winter outdoor activities. Some tips he offered include:
-Be aware of the weather forecast
-Don’t hike, snowmobile, or cross country ski in winter storms
-Go with a companion or let people know where you are going
-Dress appropriately
-Bring a cellphone and external charger
-Bring a map, compass or GPS device
-Carry a fire starter kit with you
-Know the signs of hypothermia
-Use common sense
Another topic Sheriff Zyburt touched on was Smart911. This allows people to create a free safety profile for their household that includes any information they want 9-1-1 and first responders to have in the event of an emergency.
