MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt stopped by Local 3 to give an update on what’s been going on at the Sheriff’s Office recently.

Zyburt spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about a tool used to determine if people are driving under the influence of drugs. He also mentioned that new people have recently been sworn into their Search and Rescue Team.

To keep up with the Sheriff’s Office, you check out their Facebook Page by clicking here.