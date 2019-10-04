Marquette County Sheriff updates on youth academy and jail body scanner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on what’s been going on at the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office recently.

One of those is a youth academy where children get to experience the ins and outs of the judicial system and law enforcement. The program is in its second year.

Another topic was the Sonar Body Scanner. It’s a device used for people entering jail to make sure no one is bringing drugs in with them. It has been about seven months since the scanner as been implemented. Sheriff Zyburt says it’s been a great addition and helping the issue.

