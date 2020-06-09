Marquette County Sheriff’s Office deputy tests positive for COVID-19

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday evening, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that a deputy in the corrections division tested positive for COVID-19.

This follows after the sheriff’s office had staff and inmates at the county jail tested as part of the protocol to combat COVID-19.

The deputy who tested positive, along with several other staff at the jail, was tested on June 2. According to a press release, there were problems with the local testing equipment and the samples had to be sent out of the area.

The positive result was received on the evening of June 7.

The deputy was asymptomatic and was unaware they had the virus. This person is currently in quarantine. Additional testing of staff is occurring and there no other confirmed cases as of June 9.

This current case involving a staff member is not believed to be related to the case of the inmate who tested positive on May 23. The inmate was isolated and released from jail to self-quarantine.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Marquette County Health Department and county staff to avoid further spread.

Staff and inmates will continue to be monitored and tested.