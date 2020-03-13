Closings
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to be on the lookout for meth dump sites and gives February numbers

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – With spring here and snow starting to melt away many more people will be hiking and doing activities in the woods.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says that this is a common time for people to come across meth dump sites.

Zyburt spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on what to watch for. Zyburt also made a video with La Dolce Video and Design to show people as well.

Zyburt also gave an update on what the sheriff’s office did in February and their plans for March.

