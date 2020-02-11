Marquette County Sheriff’s Office offers Corrections Academy and takes over weight road restrictions duties for road commission

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt stopped by Local 3 to give his monthly update on what’s going on at the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

One of them is a Corrections Academy that they are offering. It serves nine agencies in the U.P. and goes over a variety of topics before an officer can work in this role.

Another big thing happening at the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is a new role that they are taking over. The Marquette County Road Commission has always monitored people traveling on weight restricted roads as the snow thaws which could be a safety hazard so now, the sheriff’s office will be monitoring that.

