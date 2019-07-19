Marquette County Treasurer resigns

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Marquette County Treasurer, Anne Giroux has submitted her resignation from the office of County Treasurer effective October 31, 2019.

Giroux has accepted the position of Finance Manager for Marquette County. Under Michigan law, the Probate Judge, Prosecuting Attorney and County Clerk will appoint a successor to complete the rest of her term which goes through December 31, 2020.

Giroux has served as Marquette County Treasurer since July 2007.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Marquette County for the past 12 years. I’m looking forward to continuing my service to the County in this new role,” said Giroux.

She is hopeful that she will be able to continue providing staff support to the Marquette County Land Bank Authority and Marquette County Brownfield Authority in this new role.