Marquette County woman wins $250,000 playing Michigan Lottery game online

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette County woman is ready to slow down after winning $250,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond Payout instant game online.

“I play online occasionally, and pick a mix of games to play randomly,” said Michele Premeau, 52. “When I won, I thought I had hit $250. I didn’t realize it was really $250,000 until I put on my reading glasses! Winning feels amazing. It’s really going to help my family. During the last couple months, it’s been nice to relax and enjoy more time together, and with this I can really slow down and enjoy life.”

With her winnings, the player plans to share with family and then save the remainder.

Michigan Lottery players have a chance to win up to $500,000 instantly playing online. Players also may win prizes ranging from $1 up to multimillion-dollar jackpots playing Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto 47, and Fantasy 5 online. Through its online platform, the Lottery offers players more than 90 different games with plays ranging in price from 5 cents to $20.

More than 1 million players have registered to play the Lottery’s online games, which were launched in 2014.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $845 million playing games online.