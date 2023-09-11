MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette City Commission met this evening with a full slate of items on the agenda.

Among the items approved by the commission were the appointments of 7 board and committee members, the scheduling of several public hearings on subjects as wide-ranging as amendments to the Founders Landing Brownfield plan amendment, the 2024 budget, and amendments to the city charter. A subject that took up a significant portion of the meeting was a presentation by Marquette’s Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Tara Lasse-McKinney. The Marquette DDA is restarting the process of seeking an expansion of the core downtown Tax Increment Financing district to incorporate the North Third Street corridor. TIF funding allows an increase in property taxes generated by new development or rehabilitation within a designated district to finance public improvements and encourage further investment in the area. Laase-Mckinney says including North Third Street in the DDA’s core TIF district will allow for a multitude of improvements that would be unavailable without TIF funding.

“I think over time, we’re gonna see a lot more businesses going into North Third Street, especially as we see more development in that North End area. And so, we really want to help facilitate that and to make sure that it is a welcoming, walkable place that people can easily cross the streets with no problems that sightlines are putting in things like street trees for shade seating bike racks, making it a very welcoming paste place for all sorts of users out there.” Said Lasse-McKinney.

For more information on Marquette’s DDA proposal, visit downtownmarquette.org