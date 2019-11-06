Marquette Fire Department discusses best fire safety practices

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- To date, a total of 86 people have lost their lives this year across the state as the result of a fire in their homes. In the month of October alone, fatal home fires claimed the lives of seven children and ten adults statewide.

In response to these recent fire tragedies, State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer is urging Michiganders to spend time this weekend developing and practicing a fire escape plan with their families.

Kevin Serkowski, a firefighter with Marquette City Fire Department spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on some of the best practices families should follow when it comes to being prepared in case of a fire.

