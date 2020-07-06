Marquette Food Co-op launches ‘Round Up at the Register’ for local food assistance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – From July 6-20, the Marquette Food Co-op will be collecting funds to assist local food banks through a Round Up at the Register program.

Cashiers will be asking customers to round their shopping total to the nearest dollar (or more) when they check out with their groceries. All funds collected will be used to purchase items local food banks — St. Vincent de Paul, The NMU Food Pantry, and The Salvation Army (both Marquette and Ishpeming locations) — have specifically asked for.

The Co-op says during the summer months when children aren’t receiving meals at school, there’s increased pressure on food pantries to provide supplemental nutrition to families in need. This year, that increase is even more substantial with the pandemic, which has resulted in significant job loss, rising food costs, the unavailability of many products, and reduced access to retailers.

“We’re seeing the greatest spike in food prices in 45 years with no significant changes in food assistance programs,” said Sarah Monte, MFC Outreach Director. “We need to do our part in helping our local food pantries stay stocked and able to feed our community during these trying times.”

The Marquette Food Co-op is the area’s only natural and organic grocery store, collectively owned by more than 5,000 community members in Marquette and throughout the Upper Peninsula.