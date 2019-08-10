Marquette Food Co-op local farm tours start August 18

MARQUETTE – The annual MFC Local Farm Tours, coordinated by the Marquette Food Co-op, are being held August 18 and September 15. Now in their fourteenth year, the tours aim to foster deeper connections between local food growers/producers and the community they help to feed.

Free and open to the public, the tours provide an opportunity to visit participating farms and to learn more about local food production in the Upper Peninsula. All tours are independently led by the farmers, and run continuously between 12-5 p.m., rain or shine. These are working farms, and attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable and durable shoes and appropriate clothing for weather conditions.

August 18: Rock River Farm, Seeds & Spores Family Farm, Virgin Earth Farm

September 15: Cloverland Farm, Danielson’s Sugarbush LLC, Grand-Bees Honey, The MSU North Farm, Treasa’s Treasures

You can pick up an MFC Local Farm Tours Guide at the Marquette Food Co-op for more information on each participating farm and directions to their location from Marquette. The guide is also available online here.

This year, the tours also include a raffle. For a chance to win a basket of local products, get your tour guide stamped at each farm you visit, fill it in with your personal information, and drop off at the Co-op by September 22.