Marquette Fourth of July fireworks, International Food Fest canceled

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Area Fourth of July Committee and Marquette County Exchange Club announced on Thursday via a Facebook post that the annual Fourth of July celebrations at Mattson Lower Harbor Park have been canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These celebrations include the fireworks show and International Food Fest.

“It became quite clear that the COVID-19 crisis will not subside enough by July to allow for gatherings of the size that the festival and fireworks attract,”said Exchange Club President Dave Schneider. “We felt that we waited as long as possible to make the difficult decision to cancel the annual event, but we believe it was the right decision.”

