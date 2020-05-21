Marquette greenspaces including Presque Isle Park to reopen Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The following is a release from the City of Marquette regarding the reopening of parks and greenspaces. This doesn’t mean full access to all facilities, but it does allow more options for outdoor activity as Summer weather moves in.

From the City of Marquette:

In tandem with the move of CRI Region 8 (the Upper Peninsula) to Stage 4 in the Michigan Safe Start Plan on Friday, May 22, parks and greenspaces will be opening in Marquette County, the City of Marquette, the City of Negaunee, the City of Ishpeming, Chocolay Township, Marquette Township, Sands Township, Negaunee Township and Ishpeming Township.

The reopening in the City of Marquette will include walking and biking in all City parks, including Presque Isle Park. Playgrounds and restrooms will remain closed. City offices, including City Hall and the Municipal Service Center remain closed as well.

Sugarloaf Mountain will open on Friday. Social distancing and hand sanitizing signage will be installed at the trailhead. Chocolay Township will not open the ball fields, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, or play equipment at this time because they need additional maintenance. Marquette Charter Township and Negaunee Township parks and green spaces will be open for public use, except climbing structure and pavilions per Executive Order restrictions. Buildings and offices will remain closed until further notice.

Each locale may enforce more specific restrictions in regards to playgrounds and ballfields. Contact your local municipality if you have a question about a facility. Please be respectful and practice proper social distancing while utilizing greenspaces and park facilities.

MARINAS:

The Presque Isle Marina will be open beginning Friday, May 22 with no services. Slip rentals will be prorated based on this late start due to marina construction.

Please follow COVID 19 social distancing guidelines when placing boats in slips. Water at individual slips will not be available during the month of May. For individual questions or instructions please contact marina staff at (906) 228-0469.