MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has been arrested following a complaint of indecent exposure in Marquette on Sunday. According to the Marquette Police Department (MPD), officers were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of Genesee Street at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, to respond to the complaint.

While investigating, officers learned that William Harris, 80, of Marquette had allegedly exposed his genitals to several underage people in the area.

Harris was arrested on scene and lodged at the Marquette County Jail. He is being held for Aggravated Indecent Exposure and Sexually Delinquent Exposure – Indecent Exposure.

MPD says an arraignment date and bond have yet to be set.