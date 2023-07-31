MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department is asking witnesses to come forward as they investigate a weekend incident where multiple people were hit by a vehicle.

Marquette Police officers were called to the area of North Third St. near West Michigan Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say two people were hit by the vehicle and several others were nearly hit. One person was taken to UPHS for treatment, the other declined treatment.

Police say they found the suspect outside of his vehicle on West Ridge Street. They believe after the incident where people were hit, the suspect vehicle hit a parked vehicle. When police found the suspect, they say he was injured as well.

The suspect has been identified as Jared Thomas Hunt of Marquette. Hunt was arrested under suspicions of Operating While Intoxicated – Causing Serious Injury. Because of his injuries, arraignment for Hunt has been delayed until August 7, 2023.

Any additional witnesses to the incident are urged to contact the Marquette Police Department at (906) 228-0400.