MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of Thomas Charles Raymus of Marquette for child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) gave a tip leading to the investigation. Multiple internet capable devices were seized in a search of the home Raymus resided in. He was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Raymus was arraigned in the 96th District Court on Thursday, January 20. The MSP ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Marquette Police Department, more charges could be issued as the investigation continues.

If convicted, Raymus faces 20 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity charge and 20 years in prison for the charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit recommends parents speak with their children about safe use of the internet. The NCMEC provides a list of resources on their website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also has resources on their website.

You can report possible child sexual exploitation online as well.