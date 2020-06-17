Marquette man arrested for first degree home invasion

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man has been arrested for reportedly entering a home without permission.

Marquette Police Department officers were dispatched Tuesday evening to the 300 Block of Alger Street regarding an assault complaint. Investigation has shown that the 24-year-old suspect, Jared Roy Smith, entered the home of a 93-year-old man and allegedly assaulted him with his own cane.

Smith then fled the area.

Officers were able to locate the suspect with the victim’s cane in his possession. He was arrested without incident and lodged at the Marquette County Jail for Home Invasion 1st Degree. Additional charges are to be sought including Felonious Assault. The victim was transported to UPHS-Marquette for treatment of his injuries. The full extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

No arraignment date has been set.