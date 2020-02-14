Marquette man arrested for possession of meth

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Charges are pending for one Marquette man after a traffic stop conducted by Ishpeming Police Department just after midnight on February 14.

The investigation into the stop had lead to the arrest of the 45-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine. A female subject is also facing the same charge alongside the possession of analogues. A total of 8 grams of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Names of those involved have not been released at this time.

Since January 1, 2020, the Ishpeming Police Department has completed 16 different investigations involving the possession of methamphetamine. 12 of those investigations resulted in arrests.

