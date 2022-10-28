MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested by officers from the Marquette Police Department (MPD) on Wednesday night. According to a release from the department, MPD officers were dispatched to the 2000 Block of Longyear Avenue in Marquette for reports of a suspicious person in the area.

Responding officers made contact with the man, identified as Gerry Fisk III of Marquette. MPD says that while speaking with Fisk, officers learned Fisk had outstanding warrants.

MPD says Fisk then attempted to run from officers but was apprehended after a short chase on foot. Fisk was then put under arrest for his outstanding warrants, as well as charges of Resisting and Obstructing and Possession of Methamphetamine.

According to MPD, further investigation by officers identified a van in a nearby parking lot as having been driven by Fisk. Officers discovered a motorcycle in the van that appeared to have been recently painted.

A search warrant was obtained by police and executed, which led to the identification of the motorcycle as one that had been reported stolen on October 11, 2022. MPD says that Fisk had been listed as a possible suspect in the theft.

In addition to previous charges, MPD says Fisk is currently lodged at Marquette County Jail facing charges of Motor Vehicle – Unlawful Driving Away and Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property.