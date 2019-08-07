Marquette man on his way to completing his 300th marathon

MARQUETTE– One Marquette man is close to completing 300 marathons.

71-year Bill Sved has been running for forty years. On Saturday, he will travel to Wisconsin to compete in his 299th marathon. Then on August 31st, he will run in the Marquette Marathon which will be his 300th.

“Oh I didn’t think I was going to hit 100 so this is pretty incredible and I ran my 200th and 250th in Green Bay and it turned it out that I could run my 300th here,” said Sved.



300 marathons is about 7,860 miles.

One piece of advice Sved has for runners is that one common mistake is that people try to do too much too fast. You need to be patient with sport and work on progress by starting with something you can handle and working your way up.