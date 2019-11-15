Marquette man volunteers in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Synergy Fitness co-owner, Brian Claus, recently spent two weeks in the Bahamas, but not for vacation and relaxation.

Hurricane Dorian brought catastrophic damage to the northern Bahamas for 48 hours. According to CBS, the Category 5 hurricane obliterated thousands of homes and left some 70,000 people homeless back in early September.

Months later, reconstruction is still in full effect and could take years to rebuild. People like Brian Claus have volunteered their time to help Bahamians restore their island.

Claus always wanted to volunteer, but after seeing the destruction of Hurrican Dorian he applied to an organization called “All Hands and Hearts”.

Out of thousands of applicants, Claus was chosen and in late October he arrived in Marsh Harbour on the Abaco Islands.

From there, he worked side-by-side with people from all over the world.

His group focused mainly on rebuilding private schools in a process they called “mucking and gutting”. They stripped the buildings down to the frames to get rid of any mold and water damages. They tried to salvage as much as they could.

In those two weeks, he and his group mucked and gutted about six different schools and were in the process of rebuilding the roofs and putting up drywall.

“It’s a life-changing experience in a positive way. You’re working with people that are all very positive and they’re just there to do good things,” said Claus.

Claus also helped those who needed medical assistance. With 22 years of sports medicine under his belt, he was the guy people came to for bumps and bruises. He and a med school student were the only ones in their group with medical experience.

While he was there, the majority of the island population was gone and hadn’t come back yet. This was due to the massive loss of infrastructure but also a lack of food. The first grocery store after the storm finally reopened, allowing access to fresh foods like fruits and vegetables.

“Our station was right across from a local hangout. We got to go and meet people every night. We’d go over and mingle with people who were there and lived through it. We got to hear some unbelievable stories, survivor stories from people who actually went through the storm,” said Claus.

Although Claus arrived back in Marquette on Nov. 12, he said he still feels guilty leaving. There was a lot more stuff that needed to be done, but he encourages anybody to volunteer for something like this if they ever get the chance.

“It gives you a true appreciation for what we have. Some of the things we’ll never see here, what [other] people live through. So those types of things were really emotional. The other thing I took away from it is that a small group of people dedicated to doing a task like that can make a huge difference.”

You can donate to Claus’s fundraiser for Hurricane Dorian relief here.