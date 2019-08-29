Marquette Marathon, other races this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Lace up your running shoes for the annual Marquette Marathon, Half Marathon, 5k, and Kid’s Fun runs is August 30 and 31.



The Kids Fun Run starts Friday night at 7 at Lakeview Arena. Participants will cross Pine Street to the multi-use path, then continue north on the multi-use path for approximately 0.75 miles, crossing Wright Street, before turning around and returning along the same route.

The 5k begins at Presque Isle Saturday at 8 a.m. It follows the multi-use path south to Fair Avenue, then west on Fair Avenue to Third Street, then south on Third Street to the finish on Michigan Street.



Then, the marathon and half marathon begin west of the City of Marquette. Runners enter the city on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail. Runners are expected to arrive within the city limits around 8:30 a.m. and follow the trail to McClellan Avenue, then continue along the multi-use path to Lakeshore

Boulevard.

When runners get to Lakeshore Boulevard, the marathon runners and half marathon runners will divide as follows:



• Marathon participants will turn south on the path to a turn-around point at Founders Landing, then continue north on the path around Presque Isle before returning south towards Pine Street.

• Half marathon participants will turn north on the path and run to Pine Street.



The marathon and half marathon will recombine at Pine Street and continue south to Fair Avenue then west on Fair Avenue to Third Street, then south on Third Street to the finish near Michigan Street.



The races cross numerous streets including Wilson, McClellan, Fifth, Fourth, Third, Front, Lakeshore, Wright, and Hawley. Road closures include Peter White Drive at Presque Isle, Pine from Lakeshore to Fair, Fair from Pine to Presque Isle, Third from Fair to Michigan, and Michigan from Third to Front. Magnetic Street between Front and Presque Isle will remain open.

Roads closures will be from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. except for Michigan Street which will be closed until 4 p.m.

All the other roads will be open with road crossings manned by volunteers and the Marquette Police who will stop cars to allow runners to cross from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at which time the road crossings will revert to rules of the road.

People are asked to use caution when driving and to obey the police and all road crossing attendants.