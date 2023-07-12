MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Maritime Museum’s roof has sustained damage over the years, resulting in faulty and missing shingles. The historical building will need to be repaired to prevent further damage and leaking.

“So, the roof that is on the building right now is the original before the museum even started, which was over 40 years ago,” said Hilary Billman, Director of the Marquette Maritime Museum. ” So, if you look at the front of the roof you can see where there was another part of the building, and that’s not even the bad part.”

The museum is reaching out to the community and asking for help. They have set up a go fund me account and will be holding fundraisers to raise the funding to fix the roof. The project will cost $155,000 for the roof and the asbestos abatement.

“We just had a fundraiser this past weekend, we had a go story fundraiser,” said Billman. ” We will have a couple of more things like that, we are planning a dinner in September. We are just kind of brainstorming lots of different ideas.”

They hope to fix the roof in the Spring of 2024, which could possibly delay the opening of the 2024 season. This is their main priority as of right now, because a leaking roof will stop them from fulfilling their mission of preserving maritime history.

“This is the 1891 waterworks building, and we are a part of lighthouse park. We try to keep the maritime history preserved,” said Billman. “Everything in this building is very important. So, if the museum is supported by the community, it would mean everything to us.”

