Marquette Moment: Won’t you be my neighbor?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you find yourself feeling a little left out or lonely due to social distancing, the City of Marquette is taking action to help neighbors know we’re all in this together.

Marquette Mayor, Jennifer Smith made a declaration on Monday announcing the “Marquette Moment” community initiative. Smith is encouraging everyone to come out of their homes at 6:30 p.m. each day, wave to neighbors, and visually check in with each other. People are encouraged to interact with each other, but only while maintaining proper social distancing practices.

The City of Marquette Police Department shared the announcement from Mayor Smith.

