Marquette Moment: Won’t you be my neighbor?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you find yourself feeling a little left out or lonely due to social distancing, the City of Marquette is taking action to help neighbors know we’re all in this together.

Marquette Mayor, Jennifer Smith made a declaration on Monday announcing the “Marquette Moment” community initiative. Smith is encouraging everyone to come out of their homes at 6:30 p.m. each day, wave to neighbors, and visually check in with each other. People are encouraged to interact with each other, but only while maintaining proper social distancing practices.