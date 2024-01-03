MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) – With colder temperatures upon us, traditional winter activities may finally begin. We visited Marquette Mountain today and have some good news for all the skiers out there.

What a difference a few days make. Last week Marquette Mountain looked more like a golf course than a ski resort. But today the thermometer has been kind to local ski areas with temps suitable for making snow. At Marquette Mountain, they have been making snow for a couple of days now and plan to re-open for the season this Saturday morning. I sat down with their General Manager, Kaet Johnson who is certainly grateful for the more seasonal weather.

“Just getting the temperatures to be able to make snow and getting them in big windows of time rather than four hours or six hours. You know we’ve been running we had to shut down some on Saturday because it got too warm. We had to shut down yesterday because it got too warm. But other than that, we’ve just been running around the clock, and you can tell a difference from when you were here last and so it’s just it’s a huge difference getting the temperatures we need.” Said Johnson.

The science of snowmaking is fairly complex. The staff of snowmakers must factor in not only temperature, but humidity, barometric pressure, wind, and the rocky terrain. Making snow is not an easy job, the snowmakers tend to their snow as a farmer might tend to their fields.

“It’s a lot of work. If you look behind you right now we’ve got some snowmakers heading up to some of the mobile guns up there. They’re constantly checking them, even though you know all of them get checked. Constantly. We move we just moved a bunch of the mobile snow guns again so that they can make snow and a little bit different spot. It’s very demanding work. It’s dangerous work it takes a while each run can take you know, the big runs will take a week the smaller runs, you know a few days just to get them covered.” Said Johnson.

The recent warmer weather has impacted ski resorts across the country, but most notably here in the mid-west. Missing out on the crucial time between Christmas and New Year presented a big loss in revenue, money that will be difficult to recover.

“From December 22 to January 1, we lost hundreds of 1000s of dollars compared to last year.” Said Johnson. “Just it’s I don’t know if I don’t believe there’s a way to recoup all of that. During the season. And this is happening to everybody. It’s nostos it’s all it’s all the hills in the up. It’s all the hills in Michigan and Wisconsin, down here. If Midwest skiers want these places to stay open they now need the minute people get open they need ski and ride.”

Marquette Mountain is more than just skiing. Johnson hopes people will come out and enjoy all the off-slope activities as well.

“And if you don’t ski or ride come out and you know we have a bar and a restaurant come on out and have something to eat have a drink. Watch everybody have some fun out on the hill. We have music, live music out here, and other things happening periodically. So, there are other reasons to come out. Our executive chef is amazing. Our food is great. So come on out.” Said Johnson.

The bottom line is, if you really love to ski, you’ll do as soon as the lifts start up again.

Johnson went on to say, “We’ll open a lift and a couple of runs Saturday morning at 10 and we’ll open Sunday morning at nine and then going into next week because we want to make as much snow as possible. We’re gonna have some altered hours and will open at noon on Monday. Tuesday we have a high school race here. So, we’ll open at 10 on Tuesday morning for the race. And then the rest of the week. We’ll be opening at noon but we’re just we’re trying we want to be open we want everybody here, but we want to make as much snow as possible while we have these temps.”